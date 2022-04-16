ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in St. Johns County History: Gov. Scott signs $69.6B budget in Fruit Cove in 2012

By St. Augustine Record
By St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bJcO_0fBXVNvw00

ST. JOHNS — Gov. Rick Scott, using a top-rated elementary school in St. Johns County as a backdrop, signed the state's $69.9 billion budget into law on April 17, 2012.

The Republican governor also vetoed $142.7 million by eliminating spending items including museums and medical schools sprinkled throughout the budget by the GOP-led Legislature.

Gov. Rick who?:Kindergarteners thrilled to meet governor -- even though they had never heard of him

College cutback:Scott agrees to $300 million cut in university funding

Help for the river:St. Johns River gets $5.6 million in Florida budget

Scott vetoed far less than he did last year, saying lawmakers heeded his warnings to give him evidence of why the money is needed and what taxpayers would get in return.

The governor said, for example, that's why he decided to spare nearly $4 million for public television stations after vetoing their money last year.

"I'm comfortable we are spending the money wisely," Scott said. "We are focused on the families that are paying the taxes."

Two private universities were among the hardest hit by Scott's vetoes. He rejected $3.1 million for the University of Miami's medical school and smaller amounts for its marine science and film programs. He also vetoed $6 million for various medical and health programs at Nova Southeastern University and $3 million for the Florida Medical Schools Quality Network.

Other health care vetoes included millions for mental health facilities around the state, $2 million for aging resource centers and $4 million for a program that helps Medicaid patients choose managed care plans.

Scott axed $12.2 million for local environmental improvement projects.

Scott signed the budget (HB 5001) for the fiscal year beginning July 1, at Cunningham Creek Elementary in northern St. Johns County. It is in St. Johns, an unincorporated, upscale bedroom community.

