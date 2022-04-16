Warriors' Steph Curry officially cleared to play for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s official.

Steph Curry will make his highly-anticipated return to the court for the Golden State Warriors playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Before game one, Steve Kerr told reporters and members of the media that Curry would play against the Nuggets on Saturday. However, Kerr didn’t reveal the started lineup or the amount of playing time Curry would get in game one.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

