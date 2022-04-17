ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The Denver Nuggets will meet the Golden State Warriors in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night from the Chase Center.

The Nuggets will look to steal game one on the road with Nikola Jokic leading the way. As for the Warriors, they will look forward to playing at home in front of their home crowd tonight as Steph Curry will be playing off the bench after an injury that has kept him sidelined since March.

We will have you covered throughout the NBA Playoffs, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • When: Saturday, April 16
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (-6.5)

O/U: 222.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

