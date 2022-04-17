NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

The Denver Nuggets will meet the Golden State Warriors in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night from the Chase Center.

The Nuggets will look to steal game one on the road with Nikola Jokic leading the way. As for the Warriors, they will look forward to playing at home in front of their home crowd tonight as Steph Curry will be playing off the bench after an injury that has kept him sidelined since March.

We will have you covered throughout the NBA Playoffs, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today.

When: Saturday, April 16

When: Saturday, April 16

Saturday, April 16 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (-6.5)

O/U: 222.5

