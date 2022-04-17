ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

3 babies taken to hospital after eating THC-infused crackers at day care

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three infants were taken to a Virginia emergency room after their families noticed odd behavior. Turns out, the children ate THC-infused goldfish-shaped crackers at their day care, authorities say.

On March 2, deputies responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC, according to a statement from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Three children, all 1 year of age, were taken to the hospital for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Hospital staff recognized the symptoms and tested the children. It was confirmed that each child was exposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation.

The connection between the three families was a licensed home day care provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision, according to investigators.

Detectives conducted a search of the day care and collected the goldfish-shaped crackers around the highchairs of the toddlers.

The crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC.

As a result of the investigation the 60-year-old daycare owner, Rebecca Swanner, has been charged with 3 counts of cruelty and injury to children.

She self-surrendered on April 14 and was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

Police said the children are healthy and doing well. Child Protective Services is also investigating the circumstances around the incident.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the day care owner allegedly gave the children the spiked crackers on purpose or by mistake.

The facility no longer has a license to operate, police said.

