Oakland, CA

Athletics' Cristian Pache: Launches game-winning homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pache went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays. With the score...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
California Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Homer
Cristian Pache
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Athletics#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Could be back Sunday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito (abdomen) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After two straight postponements to begin the week, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Rendon (illness) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was a late scratch for Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, but he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 with a .185/.303/.296 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through eight games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Back with San Fran for doubleheader

The Giants will recall Marte from Triple-A Sacramento to serve as the team's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Less than a week after being optioned to Sacramento, Marte is rejoining the Giants, but he's expected to be up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toronto Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Making first start

Lopez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday night against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lopez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) was scratched. He's yet to see an at-bat this season after being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Back to Triple-A

Welker was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Monday's game against the Phillies, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker's time in the majors this time around was brief, as he was just recalled Sunday. He failed to make his 2022 debut during his brief stint with Colorado.
DENVER, CO

