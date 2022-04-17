ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsum, CO

Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX21News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Duck Pond Fire 60% contained, human-caused

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero. The fire, known as the Duck Pond Fire, started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday and is mapped at roughly 88 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County. The area was presenting access challenges.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Sand Hills Express

Photos: Homes And Hog Barn Threatened During Thursday Night Fire Near Callaway

A Thursday evening fire threatened multiple homes and building structures, but thanks to the quick work of multiple fire departments and aerial support nothing was destroyed. According to Callaway Fire Chief Dan Trumbull, at approximately 5 PM fire crews were dispatched to multiple grass fires northeast of Callaway along the Callaway Road. According to Trumbull, a farm implement was traveling along Callaway Road and had unintentionally started seven small fires on the road. The fires began to burn south and while some were extinguished, others eventually ‘jumped’ the South Loup River where crews were able to contain the flames.
CALLAWAY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gypsum, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Gypsum, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
FOX21News.com

Photos: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium fire

DENVER (KDVR) — Black smoke could be seen at Empower Field while a fire burned seats in the Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Denver Fire quickly put the blaze out and continues to contain and clean up the area. “A small fire that occurred in a construction zone...
DENVER, CO
WOWK 13 News

PHOTOS: Late-night fire in Jefferson

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a fire on Chestnut St. in Jefferson on Wednesday night. The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department said the fire happened at an abandoned structure just before midnight. They say Davis Creek VFD, Alum Creek VFD and West Side VFD assisted in putting out the fire. Crews were on the scene for […]
JEFFERSON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#Gallery#Colo#Accident#Kdvr
FOX21News.com

Steamboat Springs man dies rappelling in Utah canyon

FARNSWORTH CANYON, Utah (KDVR) — A Steamboat Springs man died over the weekend while rappelling in a Utah canyon. Arlo Lott, 41, was rappelling in Farnsworth Canyon on Saturday when he fell about 70 feet, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. His rappel anchor broke loose. High...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Man fires at Fremont Deputies, drone finds him unresponsive

FREMONT, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has reported an incident on April 17 just before 2 p.m, which had deputies out on a “shots fired call.”. Deputies arrived at the Country Green Apartments on East Highway 50 in Canon City, with assistance from the Canon City Police Department. There, FCSO says law enforcement attempted to contact a man believed to be in the “F” building.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

New red light cameras go live Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported that, as part of its “Red Light Safety Camera Program,” two new red light cameras will go live in Colorado Springs on Monday. One of the new cameras is located at Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

37E Fire burns 114 acres near Lyons with 40% containment

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire near Lyons has prompted officials to order mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon. The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.
LYONS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX21News.com

Evacuations ordered as 37E Fire continues to burn

The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80mph | Banfield

Watch Ashleigh Banfield's Talk Show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c. Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80mph | Banfield. “Hoppy Spring” with YB Cake Designs (part one) “Hoppy Spring” with YB Cake Designs (part two) Bent’s Fort Fire Damage on Wednesday. Las Animas-area fire update. Victims of G-RAP...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Suspect Caught On Surveillance Stealing Truck In Gypsum

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man they say stole a truck out of a parking lot. The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot in the Airpark Drive business area in Gypsum. (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) Officers say it happened on March 21 at around 4:30 a.m. The suspect allegedly got inside a white 2006 Ford Ranger and drove away. He ended up coming back to Gypsum more than an hour later and abandoned the truck at the airport parking lot. (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) Police ask you call them if you have more information.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Multiple fire crews fight Fountain house fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On April 18 just after 3 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 2100 block of El Vereda Drive, which is located east of the intersection of Fountain Mesa and C & S Roads. There, crews found a two...
FOUNTAIN, CO
FOX21News.com

Homes damaged in Salado, Texas after tornado

KXAN's Jim Spencer is live just south of Salado, where a tornado damaged multiple homes. 7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen …. ‘Nacho’ average food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …. ‘Nacho average’ food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …
SALADO, TX
FOX21News.com

Burn Restrictions in effect for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Burn Restriction Order for the City of Colorado Springs goes into effect Friday April 15th at 12:00pm. This bans recreational fires, outdoor smoking in all city owned parks and open spaces, recreational fireworks, and any other outdoor burning. The order also bans small engine equipment like chainsaws that do not have a functioning spark arrestor.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy

7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen …. ‘Nacho’ average food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …. ‘Nacho average’ food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …. Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Harper!. Affordable housing progress in Colorado Springs. Law Enforcement procession to honor...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy