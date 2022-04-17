Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero. The fire, known as the Duck Pond Fire, started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday and is mapped at roughly 88 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County. The area was presenting access challenges.
A Thursday evening fire threatened multiple homes and building structures, but thanks to the quick work of multiple fire departments and aerial support nothing was destroyed. According to Callaway Fire Chief Dan Trumbull, at approximately 5 PM fire crews were dispatched to multiple grass fires northeast of Callaway along the Callaway Road. According to Trumbull, a farm implement was traveling along Callaway Road and had unintentionally started seven small fires on the road. The fires began to burn south and while some were extinguished, others eventually ‘jumped’ the South Loup River where crews were able to contain the flames.
DENVER (KDVR) — Black smoke could be seen at Empower Field while a fire burned seats in the Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Denver Fire quickly put the blaze out and continues to contain and clean up the area. “A small fire that occurred in a construction zone...
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a fire on Chestnut St. in Jefferson on Wednesday night. The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department said the fire happened at an abandoned structure just before midnight. They say Davis Creek VFD, Alum Creek VFD and West Side VFD assisted in putting out the fire. Crews were on the scene for […]
FARNSWORTH CANYON, Utah (KDVR) — A Steamboat Springs man died over the weekend while rappelling in a Utah canyon. Arlo Lott, 41, was rappelling in Farnsworth Canyon on Saturday when he fell about 70 feet, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. His rappel anchor broke loose. High...
FREMONT, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has reported an incident on April 17 just before 2 p.m, which had deputies out on a “shots fired call.”. Deputies arrived at the Country Green Apartments on East Highway 50 in Canon City, with assistance from the Canon City Police Department. There, FCSO says law enforcement attempted to contact a man believed to be in the “F” building.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported that, as part of its “Red Light Safety Camera Program,” two new red light cameras will go live in Colorado Springs on Monday. One of the new cameras is located at Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road....
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire near Lyons has prompted officials to order mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon. The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.
Watch Ashleigh Banfield's Talk Show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c. Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80mph | Banfield. “Hoppy Spring” with YB Cake Designs (part one) “Hoppy Spring” with YB Cake Designs (part two) Bent’s Fort Fire Damage on Wednesday. Las Animas-area fire update. Victims of G-RAP...
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man they say stole a truck out of a parking lot. The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot in the Airpark Drive business area in Gypsum.
(credit: Eagle County Sheriff)
Officers say it happened on March 21 at around 4:30 a.m.
The suspect allegedly got inside a white 2006 Ford Ranger and drove away. He ended up coming back to Gypsum more than an hour later and abandoned the truck at the airport parking lot.
(credit: Eagle County Sheriff)
Police ask you call them if you have more information.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On April 18 just after 3 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 2100 block of El Vereda Drive, which is located east of the intersection of Fountain Mesa and C & S Roads. There, crews found a two...
KXAN's Jim Spencer is live just south of Salado, where a tornado damaged multiple homes. 7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen …. ‘Nacho’ average food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …. ‘Nacho average’ food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Burn Restriction Order for the City of Colorado Springs goes into effect Friday April 15th at 12:00pm. This bans recreational fires, outdoor smoking in all city owned parks and open spaces, recreational fireworks, and any other outdoor burning. The order also bans small engine equipment like chainsaws that do not have a functioning spark arrestor.
7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen …. ‘Nacho’ average food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …. ‘Nacho average’ food truck: Tony’s Nacho Tacos (part …. Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Harper!. Affordable housing progress in Colorado Springs. Law Enforcement procession to honor...
Comments / 0