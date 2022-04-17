Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man they say stole a truck out of a parking lot. The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot in the Airpark Drive business area in Gypsum. (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) Officers say it happened on March 21 at around 4:30 a.m. The suspect allegedly got inside a white 2006 Ford Ranger and drove away. He ended up coming back to Gypsum more than an hour later and abandoned the truck at the airport parking lot. (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) Police ask you call them if you have more information.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO