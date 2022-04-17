ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several losses, Russia has indicated it plans to ramp up attacks in Ukraine....

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Even now, Trump still can’t quite bring himself to condemn Putin

The day after President Joe Biden characterized Russia’s brutality toward Ukraine as “genocide,” Donald Trump agreed last night that “what’s going on in Ukraine” is “a genocide.”. But while the assessment was welcome, if you’re thinking this would serve as the basis for...
POTUS
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY

