ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KMAland Track (4/16): Treynor, Underwood, Wayne compete in Iowa City

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Treynor boys, Underwood boys and Wayne girls competed at the Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival in Iowa City on Saturday. The sprint medley foursome...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa City native Logan Cook lands with Providence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa forward Logan Cook will finish out her collegiate basketball career at Providence College. The Iowa City native registered 92 points and 104 rebounds in 66 games during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She also helped lead Iowa City West to a state title in 2018.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Lands Four-Star In-State Quarterback From 2023 Class

After Brock Purdy determined he would not use his COVID year for an additional year of representing Iowa State on the gridiron, the conversation for who will start under center for the Cyclones in 2022 began. As of now, it appears the starting quarterback position will belong to Iowa-native, Hunter...
AMES, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Underwood, IA
Underwood, IA
Sports
City
Treynor, IA
Treynor, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
KWQC

Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa Linebackers coach has been added to a lawsuit being brought by seven former Hawkeye football players. The lawsuit accuses the Athletics Department and several coaches of racially motivated discrimination and harassment. Coach Seth Wallace has now been added to suit as...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-18-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Storm Lake – 5, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2 Spencer – 2, Sioux Center – 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, West Sioux – 1 Western Christian – 2, Spirit Lake – 0 GIRLS SCORES Unity Christian – 5, Sheldon-Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2, Sioux City West […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Solon girls, Linn-Mar boys, win crowns at Clark Weaver co-ed relays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In front of their home crowd at Linn-Mar stadium, the Lion boys dominated, scoring 136 points to win the team title. McKade Jelinek, T.J. Jackson and Isaac Guerrero anchored Linn-Mar with wins in discuss, high jump and long jump respectively. The Lions also took home first place in the shuttle hurdle relay, 400 meter hurdles (Nicholas Gorsich) and 1,600 meter race (Hayden Kuhn).
SOLON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Pedersen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes Snapshot Profile: No. 7 Spencer Petras

Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras started 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season before a shoulder injury sidelined him ahead of the Minnesota game. That injury opened the door for junior Alex Padilla to start three games against Minnesota, Illinois and at Nebraska. Petras returned to rescue Iowa in the Nebraska game, rallying the Hawkeyes from a 14-6 halftime deficit and beating the Huskers 28-21 after leading three second-half scoring drives and plunging in from two yards out for the game-winning score. Petras started the final two games of the season, but the results were middling. Iowa was routed in...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Assistant Coach Added To Lawsuit Filed By 7 Former Players

(Iowa City, IA) — The name of Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added to a discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by seven former players. Wallace joins head coach Kirk Ferentz, athletic director Gary Barta, and assistant coaches Brian Ferentz and Chris Doyle as named defendants. The former Hawkeyes football players are demanding 20-million dollars from the athletic department for allegedly creating a racially hostile environment. The players have also brought new accusations to the legal action, claiming a therapist shared confidential sessions with the head coach – and alleging Ferentz then confronted the player about his concerns with the program.
IOWA CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Photos: Nebraska City athletics Monday, April 18

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City High School spring sports teams were busy around town with an action-packed day of events on Monday during another windy day across southeast Nebraska. Boys golf teed off at Wildwood Golf Course, hosting Sidney and Waverly in a triangular. The girl's soccer team tangled with...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Falcons#Kmaland Track#Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state athlete Kooper Ebel

Iowa already has three commitments from in-state products in its 2023 recruiting class. Now, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have targeted another talented player from the Hawkeye State. Kooper Ebel picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete is out of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in Hartley, Iowa. Ebel is the tenth player from the state of Iowa to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ offers list. According to 247Sports, Ebel is a three-star recruit, the No. 90 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the...
HARTLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy