The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Augusta motorcyclist on Saturday. Coroner Mark Bowen said via news release that Nolan Coleman, 33, was involved in a crash in Augusta at the intersection of Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency medical services where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO