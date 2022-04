Oregon Ducks baseball coach Mark Wasikowski probably didn’t think he would need his closer to come into the eighth inning to preserve a slim one-run lead considering the last time the Ducks played Portland, they won 18-2. Kolby Somers was up to the task and earned his seventh save of the season as Oregon defeated the Pilots 5-4. With the win, the Ducks improved to 25-11 on the season and have won six straight. After six innings of play, it looked like Oregon would cruise as it held a nice 5-0 lead. They scored one in the first and two more in...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 30 MINUTES AGO