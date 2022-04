The Denver Nuggets came apart at the seams during their Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors, and Will Barton had to explain himself afterwards. Heading into a timeout in the second half of Monday’s first-round playoff contest, Nuggets guard Will Barton got into it with teammate DeMarcus Cousins on the sideline, and the two had to be separated.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO