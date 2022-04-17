Britney Spears reveals she is 'scared to have a baby in this world' as she looks back on first pregnancy with her son, 16, just five days after announcing she is expecting a little one with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears admitted she is 'scared to have a baby in this world' just five days after announcing she is expecting her first child with Sam Asghari.

The revelation came while reflecting on her first pregnancy with her eldest son Sean Preston, who she welcomed in 2006 with her then-husband Kevin Federline, with her more than 40.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

While sharing a black and white throwback photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a silk lace gown, the 40-year-old pop star voiced her fears about expecting another little one.

The Grammy winner told fans that she is 'especially' fearful to have a baby in this world' after multiple documentaries were released about her 13-year-long conservatorship in the past few months.

'I don't think I've ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead!!!' she captioned the snap. I mean was that even allowed???? Again OH WELL, it's perspective you know???'

Spears went on to say that she will be practicing self-care by sipping on Kate Hudson's new INBLOOM line of tea and putting on the 'same gown' she wore 16 years ago.

On Monday morning, she revealed her pregnancy lengthy with a Instagram post, which read: 'So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.'

However, the Baby One More Time hitmaker confused fans as she added in her caption that she was 'a little food pregnant' and had taken a pregnancy test after noticing that she had gained weight while on vacation.

It will be the first child for the singer and fiancé Sam Asghari, while Britney has two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Britney referred to Sam, 28, as her 'husband' in the post, sparking rumors that the pair have secretly wed. DailyMail.com has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

Sam also confirmed the pregnancy news on Monday, referring to the popstar as a 'lioness' and sharing a painted image of two lions with their cub.

He wrote: 'Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.

'Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.'

Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline has since congratulated his former wife on her surprise pregnancy.

Mark Vincent, Kevin's lawyer, told NBC News: 'Kevin is aware of Britney's Instagram post.

'He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.'

Sister Jamie Lynn Spears - who she has been feuding with over her tell-all memoir - also liked the post.

Elsewhere close friend Paris Hilton was among those to wish her all the best, writing: 'Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!'

Kevin met Britney while working as one of her backup dancers in 2004; following a whirlwind romance they announced engagement just three months later.

The couple were married for two years, with Kevin granted full custody of their two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, when they separated - the consequence of a public breakdown in 2007.

According to TMZ, Britney has been paying Kevin $20,000 a month in child support as well as their children's tuition and school costs.

She has also been paying for their clothing, extracurricular activities, and many other expenses to the tune of nearly $35,000 per month.

In 2018, he asked Britney to increase her money for child support to $60,000 a month, citing that 'the kids are older and the financial circumstances of the parties are significantly different than when the child support was originally resolved.'

It is now reported that Kevin has 70 percent custody, while his ex-wife takes 30 percent of unsupervised custodial rights.

A source told Us Weekly in December 2019: 'Britney does not have much of a relationship with Kevin other than everyday co-parenting stuff. They're cordial but don't do very much as a family.'

In her announcement post, Britney spoke about suffering perinatal depression during her first two pregnancies.

Perinatal distress is an umbrella term used to describe symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress that women may experience from conception to one year following birth.

She explained: 'It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression.'

'I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.'

TIMELINE OF BRITNEY'S COMPLEX CONSERVATORSHIP AND HOW IT BEGAN

Britney with her father, brother and mother in 2006. Her parents separated

2002: Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears divorce.

Britney breaks up with Justin Timberlake around the same time.

2004: Britney marries Kevin Federline.

2005: Britney and Kevin welcome their first child, Sean Preston Federline.

2006: Jayden James Federline, Britney and Kevin's second child, is born.

2007: Britney, struggling through a custody battle and split with Kevin, shaves her head and attacks a paparazzo's car.

2008: Jamie Spears files for conservatorship of Britney, claiming she is not legally well enough to make her own decisions.

2009-2019: QUIET CONSERVATORSHIP YEARS

The conservatorship - which had been temporary - is extended every year.

In court papers, Jamie's attorneys describe how she is making more money.

JANUARY 2019: THE ARRANGEMENT STARTS TO CRUMBLE

Britney announces an 'indefinite' work hiatus and cancels her lucrative Las Vegas residency.

Jamie files paperwork asking for the conservatorship to be extended beyond California, to apply in Hawaii, Louisiana and Florida as well.

He steps down as her primary conservator after allegations he abused one of her sons but is still listed as one of those in charge.

EARLY 2020: Britney, Jamie and Jamie-Lynne are in Louisiana together for two weeks.

The #FreeBritney movement is picking up.

Jamie's attorneys claim everyone is happy together and enjoying spending time together in quarantine.

NOVEMBER 2020: Britney's attorneys claim in papers that she is afraid of her father and asks for Bessemer Trust to be put in charge.

Her fans start speculating over her cryptic Instagram posts and videos that she wants a way out.

DECEMBER 2020: The conservatorship is extended until September 2021.

FEBRUARY 5, 2021: Framing Britney Spears debuts on Hulu.

The conservatorship that Britney was put under is ordinarily used in situations where older, perhaps senile people, can no longer look after their own affairs.

Fans are concerned for her well-being and have demanded that she be released from the control of her father, Jamie

It gives control over to an appointed conservator for the best interest of the recipient but in most cases, the recipient is not healthy enough to make their own money, unlike Britney who makes millions. Under the rules of the probate conservatorship, Jamie now has equal control over her estate to a third party and an attorney, Andrew Wallet.

Wallet derives a salary of $426,000 a year from Britney's estate.

He, Jamie and the third party who was brought on recently can make deals on her behalf and restrict her visitors.

JUNE 23, 2021 - BRITNEY SPEAKS OUT IN COURT

In an emotional testimony, Britney told the court that she had suffered psychologically for years as a result of the conservatorship which she said was so restrictive, she wasn't allowed to remove her IUD birth control.

JUNE 30, 2021 - JUDGE DENIES BRITNEY'S REQUEST TO REMOVE JAMIE

Judge Brenda Penny, responding to Britney's November 2020 request, refuses to remove Jamie from the agreement.

She doesn't say why but she does invite her attorney to file paperwork to end it, which he doesn't.

JULY 1, 2021 - BESSEMER TRUST RESIGNS AFTER BEING PUT IN CHARGE WITH JAMIE

A day after the judge's ruling, Bessemer Trust, which had been brought on, resigned, saying they were never aware that Britney wanted to end the conservatorship.

In a court filing, the company's attorneys said: 'We heard her and respect her wishes.'

JULY 5, 2021 - BRITNEY'S LONG-TIME MANAGER RESIGNS

Larry Rudolph wrote a letter to Jamie and the conservatorship to say he was no longer needed since Britney wanted to retire.

He said he hadn't spoken to her for two years but had been told by others that she wanted to step down.

JULY 6, 2021 - BRITNEY'S ATTORNEY STEPS DOWN

Sam Ingham, the attorney appointed to represent Britney in 2008, steps down after failing to file paperwork to terminate the conservatorship, despite her pleas.

JULY 14, 2021 -BRITNEY WINS RIGHT TO CHOOSE HER OWN LAWYER

A Los Angeles court granted Britney the right to choose a lawyer to help her end her conservatorship, after she told a judge the current situation was 'allowing my dad to ruin my life.' She chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her new attorney.

JULY 23, 2021 - BRITNEY FLASHES HER BOOBS ON INSTAGRAM

Singer's semi-nude post was hailed by fans including Paris Hilton as evidence of her determination to become a 'free woman'.

JULY 27, 2021 - LYNNE SPEARS AGREES TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF HER DAUGHTER

The singer's mother's attack on Jamie gives her a powerful new ally in her bid to be freed.

AUGUST 12, 2021 - JAMIE SPEARS AGREES TO STEP DOWN AS CONSERVATOR

Jamie's lawyers filed court documents saying that he will step down, and provide an orderly transition to another conservator.

He said that he was doing so because he felt a public argument with his daughter was not in her best interests.

SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 - JAMIE SPEARS FILES TO END THE CONSERVATORSHIP

Jamie states that his daughter 'is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.'

The filing went on to say that Britney Spears' circumstances have changed 'to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.'

SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 - JAMIE SUSPENDED FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to suspend Jamie as the conservator of Britney's estate.

Accountant John Zabel has been named as the temporary replacement conservator.

NOVEMBER 2, 2021 - JAMIE FILES TO END THE CONSERVATORSHIP IMMEDIATELY, RELINQUISHING ALL FINANCIAL CLAIMS

Jamie Spears filed court documents declaring that he was leaving the arrangement immediately, handing over all documents, and not seeking any financial benefit.

NOVEMBER 12, 2021 - JUDGE TERMINATES BRITNEY'S CONSERVATORSHIP

A Los Angeles judge ordered an end to the conservatorship that controlled Britney's life - and $60 million fortune - for the 13 years.

'The court finds that the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,' Judge Brenda Penny told a LA Superior court hearing - where Britney did not appear.

'Therefore, as of today, the conservatorship is hereby terminated.'