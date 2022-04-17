ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'If you're like me you dance every four years!' Peter Kay 'leaves audience in hysterics with a hilarious wedding quip' after returning to the stage for first tour in 11 years

By Milly Veitch, Eve Buckland For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Peter Kay left his audience in hysterics with a hilarious wedding quip after he made his hotly-anticipated return to the stage on Good Friday for his first tour in 11 years.

The comedian, 48, performed his first Dance For Life show at Manchester Central Convention Complex and quickly left guests laughing with a joke about being twenty minutes late for the show.

It comes Peter was seen donning an 80s-inspired ensemble of a multicoloured headband, a record-print jacket and gold lurex joggers as he gleefully addressed the crowds in footage obtained by MailOnline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvpZZ_0fBXC7VG00
There he is! Peter Kay showed he's back and funnier than ever before with a quip about weddings as he made his hotly-anticipated return to the stage on Good Friday - after largely stepping out of the public eye for the last five years

The star has not performed a show since cancelling a huge 14-month stand-up tour in 2017 citing 'unforeseen family circumstances'

But he showed he was back on top comedy form, as after arriving on stage twenty minutes late, Peter quipped: 'Sorry we're late, they're a bit slow coming in.

'A lot of you won't get a chance to dance anymore. If you're like me, it'll be every four years at a wedding for about 11 minutes until they play something modern and you sit down because you feel about 100.'

The tour profits will be donated to Cancer Research UK, with the event billed as 'the dance-a-thon party that will change lives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPMTN_0fBXC7VG00
He's back! The comedian has been absent from the spotlight for several years, but delighted fans with his return to the stage (pictured in 2011)

They feature singing and dancing performances from Peter, with further scheduled performances in London and Liverpool.

Inside shots from the fun-filled night saw Peter take his place behind the DJ decks while vintage clips of his Channel 4 sitcom, Max & Paddy's Road To Nowhere, played on the big screen.

He then joined a host of dancers while showing off his own moves and clapping.

Last month Peter joined Instagram to promote his new tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv4Q5_0fBXC7VG00
Light show: A light show lit up the stage as Manchester welcomed the comedian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEU1g_0fBXC7VG00
Go for it: The comedian was joined by dancers as he took to the stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIHvF_0fBXC7VG00
Good spirits: Peter showed off his best moves as he partied the night away 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P62WP_0fBXC7VG00
Go for it: Inside shots from the fun-filled night saw Peter take his place behind the DJ decks while vintage clips of his Channel 4 sitcom, Max & Paddy's Road To Nowhere, played on the big screen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ih68M_0fBXC7VG00
Sighting: Peter was in his element as he waved at the crowds during his return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWHow_0fBXC7VG00
Wouldn't miss it: Crowds packed out the show as they celebrated Peter's return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ibm4_0fBXC7VG00
Good to see you: The comedian performed his first Dance For Life show at Manchester Central Convention Complex - marking his first tour since 2011 (pictured 2011)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcH3E_0fBXC7VG00
In demand: Crowds packed out the convention space as Peter returned to the stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDqgy_0fBXC7VG00

A pair of tweets from Peter's official Twitter account, the first since September 2021, shared a link to his new Instagram, reading: 'Peter is now on Instagram please give him a follow his new official account.'

The new Instagram account only has two photos – a shot of Peter and a promo poster for his show, Peter Kay's Dance for Life.

'Extra tickets just released for Peter Kay's Dance for Life in Manchester and Liverpool,' the caption teased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoDHi_0fBXC7VG00
Here he is: Last month Peter joined Instagram to promote his new tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2JCM_0fBXC7VG00

It comes after Peter made his long-awaited return to the stage last year, receiving a standing ovation following his three-year absence.

The comedian appeared at a charity gig at Manchester's O2 Apollo in August and fans were delighted to see him.

Surprised by the reaction, he told the crowd: 'I've never in my life had a standing ovation when I came on. I'm going to go away for four more years.'

Peter cancelled his tour in December 2017, citing 'unforeseen family circumstances', and made a brief return to the stage the following year when he made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share.

The tour was due to run across the UK and Ireland from April 2018 through to summer 2019 - and Kay had only announced it one month earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P7Dh_0fBXC7VG00
Social media: The new Instagram account only has two photos – a shot of Peter and a promo poster for his show, Peter Kay's Dance for Life

But he said on December 13, 2017: 'Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

'This unfortunately includes my upcoming standup tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

'My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.'

He had previously been due to make a comeback with the series of Dance For Life shows to raise money for Cancer Research UK in April and May 2020.

But the events had to be postponed in March last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kay did however release a special audio-only episode of his comedy Car Share with co-star Sian Gibson in April last year in an attempt to 'cheer people in some way'.

He also made a brief return last January when he called into Cat Deeley's new BBC Radio 2 programme, as they discussed the New Year and embarrassing stories.

Kay's fans had raised concerns for his health after his appearance on the BBC's Big Night In back in April 2020, with some saying he looked 'far from 100 per cent'.

Last September, it emerged his absence from the public eye had seen money continue to roll into Good Night Vienna Productions, the firm he established in 1999.

Described as a 'writing, performing and TV production' business, its shareholder funds were £24.8million by the end of March 2020 - £1million up on the year before.

Some £23.3million of the company's funds were held in 'cash in bank and in hand', while its only reported spending was limited to just £1,495 - on 'motor vehicles'.

Kay, whose 2010-11 tour made it into the Guinness World Records after he performed to more than 1.2million people, lives with his wife Susan and their three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPU6p_0fBXC7VG00
Exciting: Kay recorded an audio-only version of Car Share in April 2020 with his co-star Sian Gibson

Comments / 0

