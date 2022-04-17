Sound Transit planning nightly closure of SR 104 on-ramps, 236th SW off-ramp starting April 17

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another traffic alert will impact your commute next week and the months ahead. The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall will close at 7 a.m. on Monday until late June. Crews will be doing work on the bridge and drainage systems. The detours can be found below. Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28 End detour Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler Turn left onto Kittanning Street Turn right onto Crescent Street Turn right onto Grant Avenue Turn right onto southbound Route 8 Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange End detour

