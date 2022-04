"Let Me Solo Her," Elden Ring's legendary player of the moment, is just a person. He can't spread himself across everyone's own Elden Ring session to defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella all at once. He needs a break sometimes, a minute to lift that pot off his head and rest before the next naked battle against one of the hardest bosses in the game. Thanks to modder Garden of Eyes, you can summon a Spirit Ash clone of 'Let Me Solo Her' to help you with any boss at any time, no additional humans required.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO