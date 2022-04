Baylor men’s golfer Johnny Keefer and women’s golfer Gurleen Kaur will join forces as teammates, as both have been picked to play for Team USA for the 2022 Palmer Cup. The Palmer Cup consists of 24 of the country’s best men’s and women’s college golfers, and is the only major college tournament that puts men and women side-by-side as partners. Team USA will compete against a team of international players in the event, which is scheduled for July 1-3 at Golf Club de Geneve in Switzerland.

WACO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO