Lawrence, KS

OSU Softball Sweeps Kansas After 10-2 Win

By News On 6
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls faced off with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, looking for a series sweep.

The game was close until it wasn't. OSU's Cheyenne Factor broke a 2-2 tie in the third with a long ball to center and the Cowgirls had a 4-2 lead heading into the fifth before a six-point explosion gave OSU a 10-2 win.

