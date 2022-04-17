ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

A Top-Down View of the Sneaker Economy

frontofficesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sneaker market is bigger than you think. Sneaker and athletic footwear in general have been big players in the athletic retail sector over the past several fiscal quarters. From Nike and On Running to Adidas and Lululemon, the industry plays a significant role in the overall sports apparel...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Reebok’s Iconic Pump Omni Zone 2 in Boston Celtics Hues Is Out Now + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. April 17, 2022: Reebok has released an iteration of its iconic Pump Omni Zone 2 basketball shoe that was largely made famous by Dee Brown during the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Dubbed “Parquet Court,” the shoe is inspired by the hues of the Boston Celtics, Brown’s team in 1991, and the team’s famed court. The look is delivered in a black and green color palette, and features sockliners reminiscent of Boston’s home court...
BOSTON, MA
Sourcing Journal

Nike Reaches Kobe Sneaker Deal

Click here to read the full article. Nike’s relationship with Vanessa Brant had grown somewhat contentious, particularly when images of an unapproved sneaker leaked in June. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalConsumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion CompaniesJCPenney Lands Exclusive Airwalk SneakersNike's Vietnam Factories Return to Normal as Transit Times WorsenBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Nike Swoosh#Ipo#Digital Economy#Puma#Covid
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 5 ‘Moonlight’ Is Close to Retail Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand restocked the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” yesterday, and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out instantly. For sneaker fans who are still searching for the shoe, they can still buy a pair now in the secondary market. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” at the time of publication is $222 for a men’s size 8 and prices for the shoe go as...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Kanye West and the adidas Yeezy brand is doing all it can to steal that Air Max Day (or week) spotlight, and he’s doing so with a brand new colorway of the Yeezy 450. Officially dubbed the “Cinder” colorway, this dark grey hue floods the entirety of the Yeezy 450 silhouette, knit bootie and prehistoric molded sole alike. Fresh off the heels of the Yeezy 700 v3 “Mono Safflower” and the re-release of the Yeezy 700 “Waverunner” this Cinder 450 drop marks the third Yeezy drop in less than one week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Doernbecher

Officially unveiled in late February at a special virtual event, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022 was finally introduced to the public, boasting six unique designs created by child-patients of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The LeBron 19, seen here via official images, was designed by 14-year-old Sam David Phelps; an avid fan of hoops, Sam David dreams of playing for the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team and continues to sharpen his game playing for the Portland WheelBlazers.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
MLB
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Genome Goes Full “Red October”

Among the brand’s newer propositions, the Nike Air Max Genome has largely been overshadowed by other silhouettes donning visible Air-cushioning. The model’s upcoming “Red October” colorway, however, will surely change that. Clad in ruby-colored flair all across the upper and sole unit, the upcoming sneakers get...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Here Are the Adidas Yeezys That Are Reportedly Releasing in April

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that Adidas Yeezy fans will have plenty of releases to look forward to in April. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram revealed on Instagram yesterday about what Adidas Yeezy sneakers are releasing next month. According to the Yeezy insider, the drops will include three new releases and the return of a beloved style. The April drops for Kanye West’s Adidas line kick off with the debut of the Yeezy QNTM...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Full “Grape” Mode

This Air Jordan from 1990 produced one of the most historic sneaker colorways of all-time, and it wasn’t even a Chicago Bulls theme. That would be the lifestyle-focused mix of teals and purples that were created to match a line of athletic apparel of the time, which sneakerheads in the forum era coined as the “Grape”. Whenever those colors convene, we can’t help but make that comparison to the Air Jordan 5, and this upcoming Air Max Plus is no exception.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy