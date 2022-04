The great red wines of Napa Valley and Bordeaux may not be the most budget-friendly in the world—although at their best, they are profoundly wonderful—but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune to treat yourself to a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon. In fact, for $20 and under, there are remarkably delicious options from all over the world. The trick, as always, is knowing where to find them…and then pairing them with a great meal.

