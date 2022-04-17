"Un-guard": Bates & Harris to hit transfer portal while USF's Murphy visits

First it was SMU's Kendrick Davis visiting on Friday (4/15). Today 92.9 FM ESPN's John Martin reported that South Florida guard Caleb Murphy (11.4 ppg/3.4 apg) was visiting Memphis. And it appears landing Murphy would be a solid "get" for Memphis.

Meanwhile Memphians have assumed an avalanche of transfers out from the University of Memphis was possible due to looming potential NCAA sanctions. Today we learned Tyler Harris and Emoni Bates will enter the transfer portal.

Throughout the season it was assumed Bates would enter the transfer portal because of his struggles and usage at Memphis prior to a back injury that sidelined the one-time Sports Illustrated cover boy.

Tyler Harris made a surprise return to Memphis after leaving Iowa State to come back to the Tigers without a scholarship. It appears Harris returning wasn't exactly an option according to his tweet about entering the transfer portal.

