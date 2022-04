Eddie Hearn is not shy about tipping his hand as it relates to nabbing prospective clients. The head of Matchroom Boxing made it clear recently he would make an “aggressive” play to try and sign hard-punching lightweight Gervonta Davis. Of course, Hearn’s gambit depends on whether or not Davis would be contractually cleared to entertain such an offer. Davis has long fought under the Mayweather Promotions banner and been managed by Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions, but there has also been indication that his promotional relationship with Mayweather may be coming to an end.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO