On the first Monday in May, the Met gala returns to celebrate part two of the “In America” exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”—and the menu served on fashion’s biggest night out will once again reflect the theme of American creativity at its very best. Returning this year will be Marcus Samuelsson, the chef and restaurateur behind the selection of 10 rising stars within the food world who put together the menu for the gala last September. “I think that, first of all, the Met gala is such a celebration of craftsmanship in design,” says Samuelsson. “And it’s the same thing with cooking. There’s a lot of craftsmanship and storytelling in food, just like a designer tells a story through clothing.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO