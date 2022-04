Plane passengers in the US are reporting that some pilots announced the country’s federal mask mandate had been dropped mid-flight.Announcements have allegedly taken place on Delta, United and Alaska Airlines services today, after a federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate.Some travellers expressed anger that pilots would allow the mask rules to be scrapped while passengers were still airborne, unable to decide whether they were comfortable to go ahead with their flight or not based on the change.I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate...

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO