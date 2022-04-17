ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Explorers make most of lone showcase game, blank Farmington

By Pete Hayes
 3 days ago
Lydia Randazzo of Marquette, left, battles for the ball with Credence Roberts of Farmington Saturday in a game of the Parkway College Showcase at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in St. Louis. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

ST. LOUIS - With the first day of the Parkway Showcase taking place on Good Friday, the annual affair was a one-and-done for the Marquette Catholic High girls soccer team this year.

But the Explorers made the most of things Saturday and came away with a 4-0 victory over Farmington, Missouri at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.

"Since yesterday was Good Friday, we weren't able to play," said Marquette Catholic coach Brian Hoener, whose team ran its record on the season to 7-3-2. "But I'm happy to be able to play today.

"In showcases, you never really know much about the opposition, and that's a good thing," he said. "You get a chance to see how your team will perform against an unknown and college coaches get a chance to see a lot of potential players on one weekend."

Against Farmington, the Explorers got three goals from Ella Anselm and a goal from Chloe Roberts as well.

"I thought we worked the ball well," Hoener said. "We connected passes and created scoring chances.

"We really knew nothing about Farmington going in, so we learned as the game went on."

The Explorers out-shot Farmington 13-6.

Farmington came into the game on the heels of an 8-0 victory Friday over Hazelwood Central in a showcase game.

The Knights got three goals from Skylar Sweeney and two more from Credence Roberts in their Friday win, but they were held in check on Saturday by Marquette. Some of that credit went to the Explorers' defense and some to the offense possessing the ball much of Saturday's game.

Anselm struck early and staked the Explorers to an early lead when her shot from about 15 yards zipped past Farmington goalie Jayden Tucker in the ninth minute.

The Explorers concentrated on taking the ball down right wing and crossing it about 15 yards out.

It worked on the first goal and on Anselm's second goal as well, which came midway through the first half and gave the Explorers a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Explorers came into the game following a 2-0 loss Thursday at Belleville Althoff.

"It's good to get back out and play well," Hoener said. "I thought we communicated pretty well and the defense did a nice job."

Marquette goalie Hannah Marshall notched the shutout. It was Marquette's fourth shutout of the season.

In the second half, Roberts gave the Explorers a 3-0 lead and Anselm capped the scoring with her third of the game and 12th goal of the season.

The Explorers will play host to Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Gordon Moore Park. On Wednesday, they will play at Freeburg.

Alton hosts community Easter egg hunt Sunday

ALTON - Alton Area Community Businesses and Leaders are hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 at Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave. This event is open to the public. Free food, games for all ages, free haircuts, prizes and giveaways. Transportation to the event will be provided at the following locations starting at 1 p.m.: Today's Beauty Supply, Alton Acres Center, Oakwood Center, Alton Pointe and James H. Killion Park.
ALTON, IL
CM boys go distance to win Roxana Relays

ROXANA – Distance dominance carried the Civic Memorial Eagles boys track team to the championship at the Roxana Relays on Monday at Charles Raich Field. The Eagles won four relays covering a mile or more and tacked on victories in three individual events to score 97 points in the boys division of the co-ed meet. Roxana won a tight battle for runner-up, with 71 points to get best of the rest in a boys field including Jersey (70), Highland (45), Father McGivney (27), East Alton-Wood River (19) and Marquette Catholic (four).
ROXANA, IL
Gipson gets homer hat trick, Gillespie shuts out Jersey, Alton

GODFREY – The power pitching from Emma Gipson has carried Gillespie Miners softball to a 14-2 record. “She always wants the ball,” Miners coach Michelle Smith said. Gipson wanted the bat Saturday in the second of two games at Alton High. With Gipson slugging a two-run homer in each of the short game’s first three innings, Gillespie swept the cluster by routing the Alton Redbirds 12-0 in four innings after defeating the Jersey Panthers 4-0.
ALTON, IL
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognizes top sellers

GLEN CARBON -- The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program has wrapped up and some of the scouts knocked it out of the park. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized the All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs. Girl Scouts were out in full force, hosting cookie booths and making door-to-door sales all throughout Southern Illinois. Their hard work paid off, as girls in Southern Illinois sold 718,485 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois gave a shout out to the following girls for being All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs for their respective areas.
GIRL SCOUT
