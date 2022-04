Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has visited Florida almost a half-dozen times since the calendar flipped to 2022. That’s a considerable amount more than any other prospect to see Gainesville this year. Because of how many times he has visited the Swamp, Florida is considered one of the top schools in his recruitment. LeBlanc told reporters after his visit to the program’s Orange and Blue game that the Gators are one of three schools to assert themselves in his recruitment.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO