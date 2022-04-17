ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

14-year-old critically injured in Lufkin hit-and-run dies, driver still at large

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

Note: The above video is from a broadcast on Saturday.

(UPDATE) — The 14-year-old that was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Lufkin on Friday evening was pronounced dead at 12:37 p.m. on Monday at a Houston-area hospital.

The Lufkin Police Department is reportedly still looking for the driver that hit the teenager, but has so far found nothing.

“We ask anyone who lives in the area with a surveillance camera to check their footage from around the time of the accident. A detective has made contact with several businesses in the area but as of yet, we have not been successful in retrieving video of the suspect vehicle.”

Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police spokeswoman

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify the driver in a hit-and-run wreck that critically injured a 14-year-old girl on Friday night.

Officials say the 14-year-old remains in extremely critical condition in a Houston-area hospital following the wreck that happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue near the intersection of Schuller Street.

The 14-year-old and two other juveniles were walking west on Pershing Avenue in the center turn lane when a vehicle approached them from behind driving west.

The juveniles told officers that because the vehicle was in the turn lane, they believed the driver would slow down and turn before reaching them.

When they realized the vehicle was not turning, the juveniles said they ran to the other side of the street and yelled at the 14-year-old to run.

The vehicle hit the girl before she could move out of the way, kept going, and did not return to the scene.

The juveniles said the vehicle in question was a dark-colored van or possibly an SUV and would likely have significant front-end damage.

Following the crash, the 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital before she was flown to Houston for additional treatment.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-639-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

