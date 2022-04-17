Hit-and-run leaves one dead after vehicle slams into homeless encampment in Wilmington

One person was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in Wilmington.

The mid-sized SUV involved slammed into a homeless encampment on the 500 block of Figueroa Place at around 1:45 a.m., trapping one person underneath the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Authorities were still searching for the suspect as they were said to have fled from the scene on foot.