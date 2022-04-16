Former Seahawks QB Alex Mcgough throws second touchdown of new USFL season

The NFL is tough to compete with for eyeballs, even during the offseason. That doesn’t stop folks from trying to make a pro spring league a thing, though.

The USFL is rebooting for a new season which began today in Birmingham, where all of the games will be played.

One former Seahawks QB has already hit the highlight reel. Watch Alex McGough throw a double-pump bomb for a touchdown.

Mcgough spent the 2021 preseason as one of Seattle’s third/fourth string QBs. He was waived on August 23.