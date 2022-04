With just 48 hours between Games 1 and 2, the Toronto Raptors needed to make some major adjustments if they hoped to tie up their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and avoid falling into an 0-2 hole. On the other side, the 76ers would like to replicate Saturday's Game 1 performance in as many ways as possible in order to take a 2-0 series lead across the border for Game 3. With three quarters in the books, the 76ers look like they're well on their way to another blowout victory.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO