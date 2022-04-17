Prince Harry honors Ukrainian team members during Invictus Games opening ceremony

Tweet

Prince Harry honored Ukrainian team members during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, saying “we stand with you.”

“Your bravery in choosing to come and for being here tonight cannot be overstated. You told me yesterday when you decided to join us despite all odds, you said you came to be on this global stage not simply to show your strength but to tell your truth, the truth, of what is happening in your country,” the Duke of Sussex said on Saturday.

“You know, we stand with you. The world is united with you. And still, you deserve more. And my hope is that these events – this event – creates the opportunity and how of we as a global community can better show up for you.”

Wounded veterans and military personnel from around the world take part in the international sports competition, which Prince Harry founded. The sporting event runs until April 22 this year.

The development comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, which has been widely condemned internationally. Ukrainian athletes have continued to participate in sporting events despite the conflict.

Earlier this week, FIFA confirmed that Ukraine and Scotland were scheduled to play against each other on June 1 in a World Cup qualifying play-off. The winner of that match will play Wales in the European play-off final on June 5.

Meanwhile, some Russian athletes were among the high-profile figures to state their opposition to the conflict in the days after Moscow launched its invasion, including Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev and Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin.