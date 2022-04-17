ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officers who saved downed pilot from train crash praised for bravery

By Kareen Wynter, Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

In January, pilot Mark Jenkins nearly lost his life twice, first when his plane crashed onto train tracks in Pacoima, and again when a Metrolink train slammed into the aircraft .

However, with only seconds to spare, Jenkins was pulled from the wreckage by Los Angeles police officers.

On Saturday, Jenkins and the Condor Squadron honored those officers for their bravery.

“I’m so glad I have four friends with the LAPD who rescued me and saved my life,” Jenkins said.

The officers recalled that day and said they’re glad they saved a life.

“At first, I couldn’t really believe it, seeing the arms of the train track coming down … I just thought it’s going to get worse. It couldn’t get any worse, and then it just did,” said LAPD Officer Robert Sherock.

“Just thinking back on that moment, hearing the train and feeling the vibrations through the floor and just hearing the crumpling metal, I was like, ‘Wow, that was really close.’ I’m thankful we’re alive and Mark’s alive,” added Officer Christopher Aboyte.

“It’s like the stars were aligned that day. I wasn’t even supposed to be there. I was on vacation that day and came in to work some overtime. I was coming back from another call, and I don’t usually take that way back to the station, but I was able to see the plane go down,” said Sgt. Joseph Cavestany.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was also on hand to praise the officers.

“I’m proud of the fact that a typical day went to high-crisis mode and they responded not just professional but with valor and the desire to save a life,” Moore said.

The Condor Squadron, with which Jenkins is associated, took the LAPD officers for a ride as a gesture of thanks, though the LAPD officers insisted they were just doing their duty.

“We were just doing our jobs. God put us in the right place at the right time and we were able to do our job,” said Officer Damien Castro.

