Long-Awaited Disney World TRON Coaster Is Officially Testing
By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
3 days ago
Ever since Walt Disney World Resort’s TRON coaster — officially called the TRON Lightcycle Run — was announced on July 15, 2017 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding the thrill ride. Disney Parks fans have watched every detail...
Disney Parks has shared a video on TikTok about the ongoing testing of Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom. Choo Choo! Testing is just beginning for the Walt #DisneyWorld Railroad crew 🚂 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyCastLife #Railroad #Train #TrainTok. ♬ original sound – Disney Parks. The railroad has...
While the lightcycle vehicles are being push-pull tested, construction around the TRON Lightcycle / Run track continues. It looks like more than half of the canopy has now been installed on the framework above the coaster. The canopy is made up of long white strips pulled taut and secured on...
Walt Disney World officials issued a statement of “regret” after a Texas high school drill team used racially charged stereotypes during a performance at Magic Kingdom, the Associated Press reported. On Tuesday, the “Indianettes” drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School of Port Neches performed a parody of...
Two upcoming roller coasters at Disney World are among the projects at risk of being delayed as employees demand the company do more to protect LGBTQ people and protest that CEO Bob Chapek waited too long to condemn a bill passed by the Florida State Legislature. The "Guardians of the...
A new report about the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell off a ride at an Orlando amusement park last month found that the ride’s operator made some changes to sensors on the teenager’s seat before his fatal fall. Tyre Sampson died on March 24 on the...
A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19.
Media giant Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report turned a corner for its parks business at the beginning of this year, as tourism in the U.S. and other parts surged after pandemic restrictions waned. For the three months ended Jan. 1, the Burbank, Calif., company doubled revenue...
The Subaru Telescope in Hawai'i captured a strange “flying whirlpool” whizzing across the night sky at the weekend. Anyone looking up would have been very curious at its cause, before probably shrugging and moving on because it's 2022, and if this was the year aliens got in contact, frankly, no one would be surprised.
