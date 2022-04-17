ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’: Tim McGraw Says James Dutton Has Same ‘Empowering’ Relationship With Elsa as He Does With His Own Daughters

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
As the patriarch of 1883, Tim McGraw was able to use some of his real-life experience as a father as James Dutton on the Oregon Trail. His role on the show was one of father, protector, friend, husband, and a man searching to understand himself. However, some of the best moments were between James and his daughter Elsa on the show.

Elsa’s change from a young and at many times unknowingly ignorant young woman into a full-fledged cowboy is partly due to her relationship with her father. James is far from overbearing with her. He trusts her to do what is best for her. Giving her confidence and courage to survive on the trail.

In a video on the 1883 episode “Boring the Devil,” Tim McGraw talked about the similarities between his real dad duties and the ones on screen.

“Me being a dad of three daughters, and the way that Elsa and James’ relationship has developed, has been very much the same way that I’ve always tried to treat my daughters,” the singer-actor explained. “And it’s about empowering you and giving you the responsibility to take care of your own life and to do the things that you need to do to make yourself better.”

Of course, all of that can sometimes backfire a little bit. But, it’s all worth it to have well-rounded and confident children.

“We taught our girls from the very beginning to be strong-willed, and sometimes that’s backfired on me,” McGraw added at the end.

That belief in Elsa that James puts on display early in the show set the stage. He knows that he can’t keep his eyes on her all the time. Getting the rest of his family to their destination alive and healthy was his main priority.

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Couldn’t Wait to Do One Thing After the Show

While he loved his time on the show, 1883 star Tim McGraw missed one simple pleasure. It’s one of those things that is as simple as a haircut… because the country music singer-turned-actor couldn’t wait to shave. If you didn’t see, McGraw had a lot of facial hair. Especially for him. After filming was over, the razor came out.

“I couldn’t wait to shave that [beard],” he said on ‘The Billy Bones Show.’ “And anybody that was the first thing I did. I think we wrapped at like four in the morning on a Sunday morning. And the first thing I did was shave. I couldn’t wait to get rid of it.”

The hardest part of the whole beard thing… “was keeping it dyed.” The 54-year-old is not one to try to fool anyone about his grey hair. He wears it proudly.

