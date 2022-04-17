Chasing northern lights: A personal essay

I have always had something of a sub-par relationship with running. I somewhat enjoyed it and ran track in high school but never felt inclined to do more than that. I have never considered myself a long distance runner by any means. Within the safety of a gym, running was easy, but boring — I’ve learned that an hour and a half is the most amount of time I’m willing to spend staring at a gray, popcorn-textured gym wall in front of me with a small plastic fan blowing back and forth and only hitting me every five seconds or so. Yet, it was outside of my sphere of comfort to explore anything but this — running outside was an entirely different story. Sure, 8 miles or so on a treadmill was fine, but those who ran outside in the neighborhoods and spiraling streets of my cookie-cutter hometown; those were the real runners.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO