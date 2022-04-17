ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Chasing northern lights: A personal essay

By Xuan Lee, Riley Nichols
Daily Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew, even before we set off for Indian Rock Park, that there would be no lights when we got to the top. I had sent Riley a Slack message on a whim: “Have you heard the thing going around the (that) the norhtern (sic) lights might be visible in the...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Training for a half-marathon, and other ways to draw attention to yourself: A personal essay

I have always had something of a sub-par relationship with running. I somewhat enjoyed it and ran track in high school but never felt inclined to do more than that. I have never considered myself a long distance runner by any means. Within the safety of a gym, running was easy, but boring — I’ve learned that an hour and a half is the most amount of time I’m willing to spend staring at a gray, popcorn-textured gym wall in front of me with a small plastic fan blowing back and forth and only hitting me every five seconds or so. Yet, it was outside of my sphere of comfort to explore anything but this — running outside was an entirely different story. Sure, 8 miles or so on a treadmill was fine, but those who ran outside in the neighborhoods and spiraling streets of my cookie-cutter hometown; those were the real runners.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkeley Hills#Indian#Auroras
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Singapore
NBC Los Angeles

LA Family Harassed By Train Passenger During Trip to Bay Area

Two LA area dads are spending spring break answering difficult questions after they say they were harassed on a trip to the Bay Area on an Amtrak train. “Why did that man say you stole me? You didn’t steal me, you adopted me,” Robbie Pierce said his child asked him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Like many cities, Santa Rosa also hosts a growing population of various cultures. It is not surprising that the city hosts many restaurants serving diverse cuisines with many such cultures. If you are craving delicious American dishes, the good news is that we have done the research for you and picked the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can trust.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Daily Californian

Icebreaking internationally

It’s quite common to hear the term “networking” thrown around college, especially UC Berkeley. Networking seemed to be the undercurrent of a lot of my interactions — whether willingly or unwillingly — as I started to notice some of the tell-tale signs. With the advent...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy