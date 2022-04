BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M standout Lianna Davidson has been named the Southeastern Conference women’s freshman of the week, the league announced Tuesday. Davidson placed third in javelin with a mark of 182-7/55.66m at the Tom Jones Memorial. The throw marked a personal best and moved Davidson to the top ranked thrower in the NCAA West Region and fourth best nationally. The Sydney, Australia, product moved to No. 5 on the Texas A&M all-time performer list.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO