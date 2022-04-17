Hawaii baseball wallops Cal State Bakersfield to complete second consecutive series sweep

Buoyed by an 11-run fourth inning, the University of Hawaii baseball team completed its series sweep over Cal State Bakersfield with a 20-6 rout on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors, who were 8-16 on April 2, won their eighth straight game on Saturday to return to .500 for the 2022 season, including 9-6 in Big West Conference play.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors were already up 9-1 in the fourth inning before a Stone Miyao grand slam broke the game open. Miyao was just one of a handful of offensive standouts for the day, going 3-for-6 with six RBI. Four other Rainbow Warriors had multiple hits, including catcher Dallas Duarte, who had five RBI with a game-high four hits.

Connor Harrison got the win in relief after tossing 3.2 scoreless innings in which he struck out two and walked one while surrendering two hits.

CSUB starter David Roderick took the loss for the Roadrunners (14-19, 7-5 Big West) after giving up five runs and getting pulled in the third.

Hawaii, which is currently in fourth place in the Big West standings as of Saturday, will remain on the road to face UC Davis next week. Before that, the ‘Bows have a game on Tuesday at Fresno State, which begins at 3:05 p.m. HST.