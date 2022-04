The Philadelphia 76ers walked into the locker room with a 67-52 lead over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs matchup. Led by star center Joel Embiid, who had a game-high 19 points at the half, the Sixers appeared to be in control of the contest, just as they were during their victory in the first game of the series. However, the Sixers received an injury scare when Embiid limped off to the locker room, as reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO