Environment

Saturday Evening Forecast (4/16): Easter sunrise expected to be cooler with some clouds

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing clouds with a chance for...

www.wbir.com

Related
WAVY News 10

Blog: Breezy Saturday with cooler temperatures

We have made it to the weekend! A breezy wind out of the west and northwest will keep us cool this weekend. At times, winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Good day to fly a kite!. As we go through Saturday afternoon, an isolated shower will be possible. If you do see a shower, it shouldn’t last too long.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Increasing clouds on Saturday night, temperatures to dip around freezing overnight

Tonight we will look for some increasing cloud coverage. Overnight temperatures for many will be around freezing, so if you have any potted plants outside you may want to consider bring them indoors. To kick off your Sunday morning, we have a slight chance to see that increasing cloud coverage squeezing out some sprinkles. Colder locations could see a couple of flurries.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast

Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita weather forecast next week, bringing cooler temperatures and more wind. Beginning Sunday, conditions are expected to begin to cool off with rain moving into the area, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Late in the day Sunday rain will...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
#Easter#Sunrise
WBIR

Wacky Wednesday Weather

We've had warm and windy weather for the last 4 Wednesdays in a row and cool weekends to follow. Will that pattern continue for another week?
ENVIRONMENT

