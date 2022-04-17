Saturday Evening Forecast (4/16): Easter sunrise expected to be cooler with some clouds

We have made it to the weekend! A breezy wind out of the west and northwest will keep us cool this weekend. At times, winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Good day to fly a kite!. As we go through Saturday afternoon, an isolated shower will be possible. If you do see a shower, it shouldn’t last too long.
Tonight we will look for some increasing cloud coverage. Overnight temperatures for many will be around freezing, so if you have any potted plants outside you may want to consider bring them indoors. To kick off your Sunday morning, we have a slight chance to see that increasing cloud coverage squeezing out some sprinkles. Colder locations could see a couple of flurries.
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita weather forecast next week, bringing cooler temperatures and more wind. Beginning Sunday, conditions are expected to begin to cool off with rain moving into the area, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Late in the day Sunday rain will...
