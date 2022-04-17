ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tensions flare in Vol baseball’s win over Alabama

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball was ruthless after its manager was ejected in the first inning. Jordan Beck homered twice as the Vols poured in nine runs to win 9-2.

Manager Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stole the show early in the game. Anderson was barking at the home plate umpire due to his strike zone. Tension peaked when Vols starter Chase Dollander was hit by a line drive. Anderson ran out of the dugout and started yelling at the Alabama dugout. Anderson was ejected and that sparked Vitello. The manager was also ejected and then he bumped the umpire in the stomach.

NCAA suspends Vitello from next 4 UT games

Assistant coach Josh Elander was given the acting manager job. Vitello was last ejected on April 16, 2021, against Vanderbilt.

Dollander was taken out of the game with an arm injury. The pitcher could be seen with a sling on his pitching arm later in the game.

After the dust settled, Jordan Beck mashed a breaking ball in the first inning to dead center and over the wall for his eighth home run of the season. Tennessee jumped ahead 2-0.

Drew Gilbert tacked on another run in the third with a sac fly that scored Jorel Ortega.

Tennessee’s lead diminished to one after Zane Denton took Camden Sewell deep making it a 3-2 game.

Beck answered with another home run. His third career multi-home run game and first multi-home run game in SEC play.

A few batters later, Luc Lipcius launched a fastball over the centerfield wall. His 10th of the season gave UT a 5-2 advantage. The Vols added another run by causing chaos on the basepaths.

Seth Stephenson and Evan Russell double-stole forcing a throwing error, which allowed Russell to trot home. Another throwing error by Bama allowed Drew Gilbert to score in the eighth.

Tennessee continued to pour it on. Christian Scott singled home Lipscomb. Scott later scored on a throwing error.

Camden Sewell took over for Dollander after his injury. Sewell threw 4.1 innings with two strikeouts and two earned runs. Mark McLaughlin, Kirby Connell and Redmond Walsh completed the final 3.2 innings.

UP NEXT: The Vols look to take the rubber match against Alabama on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

