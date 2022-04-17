ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest Police arrest 2 on stolen lottery tickets, vandalism

By BakersfieldNow Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGECREST, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested late last month who are under suspicion of burglary at a Ridgecrest gas station. On March 26, just before 1 a.m. officers responded to 935 S. China Lake Boulevard for a broken window...

