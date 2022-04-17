Special Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1012 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Maysville, Washington, Lewisburg, Dover, Minerva, Murphysville, Moranburg, Mays Lick, Rectorville, Peed, Fleming-Mason Airport, Lowell, Orangeburg, Helena, Somo, South Ripley and Tuckahoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0