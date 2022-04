MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Freezing temperatures and a snow shower forced the Mountaineer football team inside its Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday morning for spring drill No. 13. Fortunately for the players, coaches and fans, the weather forecast for the 15th and final practice of the spring on Saturday, which will be the Gold-Blue Spring Game, slated to begin at 1 p.m., is open to the public at Mountaineer Field and also will be video streamed live on ESPN+, calls for temperatures reaching 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO