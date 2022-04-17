WVU Baseball Ben Hampton 2 Front.JPG

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One would guess that the arrival of John Brailler on the campus of West Virginia University did not generate nearly the buzz that the announcement of J.T. Daniels’ transfer did. Of course, Brailler’s transfer didn’t have the benefit of social media, or of wildly over-hyped...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added yet another big man to its men’s basketball incoming class of 2022 when Jimmy Bell capped off a weekend visit to the Mountaineer campus with a commitment to Bob Huggins and his staff. Originally playing with the Saint Louis Billikens after completing...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Noon was bearing down hard on Neal Brown Tuesday. Practice had been completed, the team room which had a few media scattered in seats built to hold 300-pound linemen. This was the last media session he had scheduled before Saturday’s 1 p.m. spring game....
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s Steve Cross got a pleasant surprise two Saturdays ago when he was in Parkersburg to judge fights. He’s been appointed as the secretary of the West Virginia USA Boxing board of directors. “It’s an honor. I wasn’t expecting it,” Cross said....
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh against Linsly in the second game of the day in the McDonald’s Classic at Frank Loria Field, but the Cadets kept the door closed and emerged with a 5-3 win.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will impact parking and traffic around WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on April 23. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Fans in attendance will use Hospital parking lots on the east and west...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class of 2022 of Notre Dame High School recently returned from their class trip to Florida. Class members spent time April 10-14 at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs, Cocoa Beach and Sea World. Students also attended the last home game of the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Now more than ever, college student-athletes need guidance when it comes to their financial decisions. As scholarship awards grow, including the recently announced opportunity for those individuals in good academic standing to receive an additional $5,980 per year, and Name, Image and Likeness profits becoming more common, student-athletes need to have an understanding of how to handle their finances.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has kept his word of rebuilding his team's inside game by getting a signed letter-of-intent by 6-foot, 10-inch, 290-pound Jimmy Bell Jr. while the Mountaineers' new women's coach Dawn Plitzuweit has landed her first recruit in Kylee Blacksten.
OAKLAND — Ernest Wayne Evans, 87, of Oakland, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va. Born Oct. 21,1934, in Horse Shoe Run, W.Va., he was a son of the late Wilber and Bessie (Winters) Evans. Wayne attended Pine Grove Church. He retired from Shaffer Ford Sales after...
Comments / 0