ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Baseball Ben Hampton 2 Front.JPG

By Photo by Kevin Kinder BlueGoldNews.com
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When two really...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVU's history of incoming transfer QBs a mixed bag

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One would guess that the arrival of John Brailler on the campus of West Virginia University did not generate nearly the buzz that the announcement of J.T. Daniels’ transfer did. Of course, Brailler’s transfer didn’t have the benefit of social media, or of wildly over-hyped...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU adds another big piece to men's hoops recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added yet another big man to its men’s basketball incoming class of 2022 when Jimmy Bell capped off a weekend visit to the Mountaineer campus with a commitment to Bob Huggins and his staff. Originally playing with the Saint Louis Billikens after completing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Oklahoma State
WVNews

Unique circumstances during spring football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Noon was bearing down hard on Neal Brown Tuesday. Practice had been completed, the team room which had a few media scattered in seats built to hold 300-pound linemen. This was the last media session he had scheduled before Saturday’s 1 p.m. spring game....
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hampton
WVNews

Steve Cross appointed to state boxing board of directors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s Steve Cross got a pleasant surprise two Saturdays ago when he was in Parkersburg to judge fights. He’s been appointed as the secretary of the West Virginia USA Boxing board of directors. “It’s an honor. I wasn’t expecting it,” Cross said....
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior loses pair of battles at McDonald's Tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh against Linsly in the second game of the day in the McDonald’s Classic at Frank Loria Field, but the Cadets kept the door closed and emerged with a 5-3 win.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Mark Allen Craig

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Lumberport man was sentenced to maximum 10 years…
LUMBERPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Wvu Baseball
WVNews

ABN_5176.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport sophomore pitcher Chloe Pethtel may not have thrown…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU, Robinhood partnering for financial literacy program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Now more than ever, college student-athletes need guidance when it comes to their financial decisions. As scholarship awards grow, including the recently announced opportunity for those individuals in good academic standing to receive an additional $5,980 per year, and Name, Image and Likeness profits becoming more common, student-athletes need to have an understanding of how to handle their finances.
COLLEGES
WVNews

WVU men's and women's basketball teams add recruits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has kept his word of rebuilding his team's inside game by getting a signed letter-of-intent by 6-foot, 10-inch, 290-pound Jimmy Bell Jr. while the Mountaineers' new women's coach Dawn Plitzuweit has landed her first recruit in Kylee Blacksten.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Ernest Evans

OAKLAND — Ernest Wayne Evans, 87, of Oakland, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va. Born Oct. 21,1934, in Horse Shoe Run, W.Va., he was a son of the late Wilber and Bessie (Winters) Evans. Wayne attended Pine Grove Church. He retired from Shaffer Ford Sales after...
OAKLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy