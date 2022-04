LIVERPOOL — Fred Kies, a village grocer and veteran of World War I, coordinated Memorial Day observances here in Liverpool for an amazing 60 years, from 1918 to 1978. In 1979, Fred Wyker stepped up to fill Kies’ shoes to head up the parade committee at American Legion Post 188. Wyker, a veteran of World War II who served in France, helmed the Memorial Day observances here for four decades, well into the 21st century.

