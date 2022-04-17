Nuggets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (0-0) play against the Golden State Warriors (0-0) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 16, 2022

Denver Nuggets 17, Golden State Warriors 15 (Q1 05:38)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Curry off the bench wrinkle is fascinating. Advantage Nuggets IMO – 8:56 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is checking in for the first time since March 16th.

5:58 left in the first quarter. Expect this to be his rotation pattern tonight as he comes off the bench and is under a minute restriction. – 8:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry doing sprints to warm up the foot during the timeout. He’s entering for the first time. Crowd rises in acknowledgment. – 8:55 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic is 3-4 for 6 points with 3 assists and 2 steals after six minutes.

I’d bet we see the Warriors adjust out of the break. – 8:54 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

First time out (Warriors) comes at 5:55 of the first, trailing Nuggets 17-15.

Warriors outshooting DEN (71.4pct/54.5pct) but hurt by 3 turnovers in first 4 minutes – 8:54 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic with six points on 3-4 shooting midway through the 1st quarter vs. 1-on-1 coverage from Kevon Looney. – 8:54 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors were all exhausted by 6 minutes of nearly continuous play, evidenced by the failure to close out and rotate on the Gordon dunk. – 8:54 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nuggets 5-7 from floater range already, powered by Jokic 3-3. Those are great shots for him, unlike a lot of guys. – 8:53 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole might be starting where they left off. – 8:53 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Nuggets 8-for-13 with 6 assists. Their offense is clicking to start. – 8:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

When do we see Draymond on Joker?

MVP’s already got 6 points, 3 assists in six minutes. Looney hasn’t had much for him defensively. – 8:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Warriors are not selling out on stopping Jokic early on. He is getting good one-on-one postups in the first half of the first quarter. – 8:52 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Klay three. Playoffs have officially started. – 8:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets finding success in running off Warriors turnovers. Denver was on a 7-0 run before that Klay 3. – 8:51 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Very sloppy start for Golden State offensively. That’s three turnovers already. – 8:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets are doing a good job of getting Jokic in adventageous situations early on, but it has not resulted in good offensive production early on. Hopefully Denver keeps sticking with the gameplan. It looks to be generating good looks. – 8:50 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Draymond vs Gordon isn’t fair. – 8:49 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ first postseason bucket comes courtesy of Kevon Looney. It’s ridiculously loud inside Chase Center right now. – 8:47 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Kevon Looney gets the Warriors’ first points of the night. – 8:47 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry has only come off the bench eight other times in his career. The last time was March 2018 in Round 2 against the Pelicans when he came back from a sprained MCL. – 8:46 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nuggets win the tip.

The playoffs are here.

Game on. – 8:46 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Sneaky prediction: Jeff Green has a big night tonight with others getting so much attention. – 8:45 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Warriors playoff hype video and then starting lineup introduction without Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/vZEZqJye5I – 8:45 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I will be watching Monte Morris & Will Barton III most intently tonight. Denver needs every drop of offensive production they can get from each.

The Warriors will do what they can to keep Jokic from beating them. A strong perimeter attack from Morris/Barton would help immensely. – 8:44 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

If I’m Michael Malone, I’m matching Austin Rivers’ minutes with Steph Curry, who’s coming off the bench tonight. Rivers is the Nuggets’ best perimeter defender, and you get the feeling Denver knows he’s its best option to guard Curry. – 8:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

With Steph coming off the bench, I would imagine Malone does a bit of mirroring of minutes with Austin Rivers to keep a capable perimeter defender on the floor with Curry. – 8:41 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

They’re playing The Imperial March as Nuggets starters are announced. Nice touch lol. – 8:41 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond was in his acting bag for the Warriors’ pregame video lol – 8:37 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Scottie Barnes has been tough as nails all season. Think of all big hits he’s taken from the likes of Jokic or Adams or even tonight from Embiid. Never takes a backward step. Seeing him in that much pain tells a scary story. Can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks. Tough kid. – 8:33 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

This will be the 9th time Stephen Curry comes off the bench in his career (6 reg season, 3 in playoffs).

Last time he came off the bench was May 1, 2018 (Game 2 of the 2nd round vs the Pelicans), which was his first game back from a sprained MCL. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/SOggCqtffj – 8:27 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Steph Curry won’t start for the Warriors tonight.

Green

Looney

Poole

Thompson

Wiggins – 8:20 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

I’ll be covering the Nuggets in these playoffs for The Athletic. I will try to live my life at a mile high during this period. – 8:20 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Steph Curry will officially make his return to the court for the playoff opener against the Nuggets on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/16/war… – 8:15 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

My guess is Curry plays the final six minutes or each quarter. They probably learned from Klay the long break between stints is counterproductive – 8:14 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Wrote a little something on DeMarcus Cousins, the ex-Warrior enjoying a career renaissance with the Nuggets: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:13 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Interesting to see Jordan Poole is starting while Steph Curry comes off the bench. Curry had said the other day he expected to start Game 1. – 8:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Stephen Curry is back for the Warriors … but as a sixth man in Game 1 against Denver.

Jordan Poole gets the start for Golden State.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/NmXC3Z49Pj – 8:12 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Five fouls now on FVV. And Maxey up to 36 points on 13-of-18 shooting. His career-high is 39 set during a January game against Denver last season when the Sixers were blasted by COVID. Safe to say the circumstances are a bit different tonight. – 8:11 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Starting Jordan Poole with Klay Thompson in the Warriors backcourt, bringing Curry off the bench, makes sense. It’s that much easier to regulate Steph’s minutes, which will be restricted. – 8:11 PM

✈️

✈️ pic.twitter.com/9cCQZUpaqg – 8:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Steph Curry will come off the bench tonight. It’ll be Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney in the starting lineup. – 8:09 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors bringing Steph Curry off the bench, while Jordan Poole starts. Steph came off the bench after injuries in 2016 vs Portland and 2018 vs New Orleans, and was still Steph as always – 8:09 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/zVQYhfhXXX – 8:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is not starting tonight in Game 1.

It’ll be Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 8:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole will start Game 1 against the Nuggets. Stephen Curry will come off the bench. pic.twitter.com/XpawnjNyab – 8:07 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

No Stephen Curry in the starting five for Golden State tonight. pic.twitter.com/GctwpMupVR – 8:06 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Late surprise: Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of Steph Curry. Presumably as a way to control Curry on a tight minutes restriction. So it’s Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 8:06 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets Game 1 starters:

Monte Morris

Will Barton

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokic – 8:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

After 1,038 days, the Warriors Big 3 play their first playoff game together. pic.twitter.com/J92GUfYfTp – 8:02 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets go with their regular starters: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 8:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Some of Michael Porter Jr.’s pregame shooting tonight. Nuggets VP of Sports Medicine Steve Short is watching close by. pic.twitter.com/SwkvfwoULe – 8:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For the Golden State Warriors’ playoff opener on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry (foot) is listed as probable. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/15/war… – 8:00 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry shouts out Oakland and takes it back to the Curry 6.

The 6s were worn during the Warriors’ final season at Oracle Arena and featured a “10 in the Town” pack of colorways honoring Curry’s decade in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/WGiy9rR8GZ – 7:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

My prediction for Warriors-Nuggets series: Warriors win in 6. on.nba.com/3xKreT1 – 7:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Michael Malone on Steph, Klay, Poole

“I go back to last year first round against Portland. Dame, CJ, Norman Powell. No disrespect to those guys, but this (Warriors trio) is on steroids.”

“I think we’re going to see those three on the floor with Wiggins and Draymond a ton.” pic.twitter.com/tk4tjnTWhm – 7:51 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Can we interest you in a video of the best player in the world warming up? pic.twitter.com/vTmcVy2n8U – 7:51 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Allow me to introduce you to Connor Griffin, the Denver Nuggets assistant video coordinator…

Played basketball at Gonzaga, then walked on at Washington to play football, then finished his collegiate career on Vanguard’s basketball team

pic.twitter.com/4hal8Ajy5D – 7:49 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry wearing the OAKLAND edition of his Curry 6s pic.twitter.com/QvK3d1bcfq – 7:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry hops on his left foot a few times before making sharp cuts with each foot while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/okiYrzmUFH – 7:29 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

There’s still time to chopper in for @HardwoodKnocks’ deep dive on the Warriors vs. Nuggets series!

⏳ 23:15 mark

🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M

🍎 https://t.co/PExTn0ROCS

✳️ https://t.co/DOC3Esnt79

📺 https://t.co/s50wbMqzzJ

SUBSCRIBE

https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/2c3juFRz8v – 7:28 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry working on one-legged shots, first off his left foot and then off his right foot pic.twitter.com/Jkjcu7qwR3 – 7:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked Malone about using Markus Howard as Steph and Jamal as Klay this week. Said they used Davon Reed as Andrew Wiggins, Vlatko Cancar as Kevin Looney and Stephen Graham (assistant) as Draymond.

“Not a bad scout team.” – 7:22 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Asked Michael Malone for his message to Bones Hyland before Game 1: “I don’t want him to get to this point and all of a sudden try and be something he’s not. I want Bones to go out there and be Bones…I think we’d be letting Golden State off the hook if I told him to calm down.” – 7:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry starts with some ball handling drills pic.twitter.com/fslpkiyqSp – 7:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry ready to lace ‘em up pic.twitter.com/FexaJL68G7 – 7:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Squad pullin’ up with that Ultra Drip💧 pic.twitter.com/VvQHPQ6aah – 7:17 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone details the Denver Nuggets scout team this week:

Markus Howard – Steph Curry

(Headband) Jamal Murray – Klay Thompson

Davon Reed – Andrew Wiggins

Vlatko Cancar – Kevon Looney

Stephen Graham (PD coach) – Draymond Green

Heck of a scout team to get Denver ready – 7:13 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone: “I want Bones to go out there and been Bones Hyland.”

Said they’d be doing Warriors a favor if he asked Bones to scale it back. – 7:09 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic has faced more double teams this season than he has over last six seasons. – 7:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone reiterated the #Nuggets need to be the hunter and play in attack mode. Added: Can we be aggressive and ultra disciplined? – 7:03 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says Nuggets have to find a way to make Steph Curry play defense and test him, make him work on that end. – 7:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Stephen Curry returning: “We have to find a way to make Steph work on both ends of the floor.” – 7:01 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala only played 16, 16, 15, 21 and 17 minutes in his five games back. Steve Kerr said he’s willing to push Iguodala into the mid-20s, if game demands in crunch time, but must be selective because of Iguodala’s career mileage: “We can push him a bit more.” – 6:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says “we still have to be careful” with Andre Iguodala’s workload even with the playoffs starting. But Kerr noted there are no back-to-backs in postseason, so “we can push him a little bit more than we normally would.” – 6:52 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal if Stephen Curry is starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Outside of Jokic, Kerr said he’s most concerned about Denver’s transition offense and their corner 3-point shooting. – 6:47 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr makes it official: Stephen Curry will play tonight. Declined to say whether Curry will start or how many minutes he’s expected to play. – 6:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Stephen Curry will play, but he will not divulge how many minutes he’ll have. – 6:46 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry will play tonight, but Steve Kerr won’t disclose whether he’s starting or how many minutes he’ll get. – 6:46 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Stephen Curry will play, Steve Kerr says. Kerr declines to name his starting five or how many minutes Curry might play. – 6:46 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry will play tonight, Kerr says. Wouldn’t specify if he will be starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:46 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

It’s official Stephen Curry will play today, per Steve Kerr. – 6:46 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Steph Curry will play Game 1 for the Warriors, Steve Kerr says. – 6:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry is officially playing tonight in Game 1, per Kerr. – 6:45 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nuggets pic.twitter.com/U4CQHZ2NFg – 6:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Early warmup for Nikola Jokic two hours before the series opener. Black shirts for the Warriors’ crowd in the Chase Center playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/PErhdVokVq – 6:36 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris has tied Seth Curry for fourth on the Sixers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 41 – 6:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

A reminder to Grizz fans that the Nuggets lost Game 1 as the 2 seed in 2019 as a young, deep team because they weren’t quite ready.

They were about 60 seconds away from the Conference Finals.

It’s a long series. – 6:23 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

*Insert Joker GIF here* – 6:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So, when do we think Nuggets-Warriors is actually starting tonight? – 6:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The Warriors are a few hours away from hosting both their first playoff game at Chase Center and since the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors’ slogan: “Gold Blooded.“ pic.twitter.com/TCU2j34XAL – 4:56 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The starting centers Rudy Gobert has faced in the playoffs:

2017: DeAndre Jordan, Zaza Pachulia

2018: Steven Adams, Clint Capela

2019: Capela

2020: Nikola Jokic

2021: Jonas Valanciunas, Zubac/Morris

2022: Dwight Powell – 4:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points in the paint this season:

16.6 – Ja Morant

16.2 – Nikola Jokic

15.9 – Giannis Antetokounmpo

14.3 – LeBron James

13.2 – DeAndre Ayton

The next closest guard is SGA with 12 per game. pic.twitter.com/y0ohPhMuDN – 4:11 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Set your alarm for 5pm MT and join us on the @Denver Nuggets Facebook account for a LIVE pregame show ahead of Game 1! @ScottHastings and I will get you ready to go from the Bay, and we want your questions during the stream. Tune in! @AltitudeTV – 4:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a win over the Rockets, his last of 27 straight playoff games with multiple 3PM.

It’s the longest such streak in NBA postseason history, six games longer than any other player (Ray Allen, 21). pic.twitter.com/cFOdQPNKdl – 4:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

With the Golden State Warriors meeting the Denver Nuggets to start the NBA postseason, here’s a look at the full schedule for the first-round series. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-play… – 4:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most 30+ point playoff games over the last three years:

1. Giannis (16)

2. Donovan Micthell (13)

3. Kawhi Leonard (12)

4. Nikola Jokic (11)

5. Devin Booker (10)

5. Anthony Davis (10)

5. James Harden (10)

8. Joel Embiid (9) – 3:48 PM