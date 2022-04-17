ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Curry returns, to come off bench in Warriors’ playoff opener

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KJ1y_0fBWjMla00
1 of 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will play but not start for Golden State in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

“It was pretty clear. He felt good,” coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “The only question was how he would feel the next day and he felt good yesterday. Yesterday was a pretty light day and we felt really good about yesterday as we talked about it and today he is good to go.”

Jordan Poole was in the starting lineup for his playoff debut.

Curry is back for the Warriors exactly one month after he sprained a ligament in his left foot against Boston. The two-time MVP scrimmaged Thursday — playing three six-minute stretches — in a key step to him being cleared for the opener in the best-of-seven series.

Curry said after Thursday’s practice the foot is still tender four weeks later and he also dealt with a bone bruise that had him in a walking boot for nearly three weeks. He sprinted out of the tunnel for pregame warmups in his normal fashion, featuring a high leap bringing both legs into the air.

The Nuggets want to make Curry work on both ends of the floor, Denver coach Michael Malone said.

“It’s no surprise that he’s playing. We’ve prepared all week as if he would play,” Malone said. ”... We have to find a way to make Steph Curry play on both ends of the floor because if he’s just allowed to play offense, he’s a three-time world champion, two-time MVP. We’ve all seen what he’s capable of.”

The 34-year-old Curry was injured March 16 at home against the Celtics and Golden State went 6-6 without him, though the Warriors found their rhythm and won the final five regular-season games.

Curry is confident he can help the Warriors win even if he’s not quite at full strength. His rehab mantra has been: “positive and patient.” His conditioning gives him the trust that he won’t be a step slow or winded after a few minutes.

“Everything’s just been positive in terms of getting back out there and understanding I’ll be ready to play whenever that time is, I’m hoping it’s Saturday,” he said leading up to the game.

Against Boston, Curry was injured with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter while scrambling for a loose ball. Marcus Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on his leg. Curry grimaced in pain and got up but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later. Kerr called it a “dangerous” play.

___

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s 8-word reaction to Draymond Green locking down Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is simply in awe of Draymond Green’s performance on Saturday against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It was an absolute masterclass from Green, as he anchored the Warriors’ defense to shut down Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets. The Joker scored 25 points, but he needed 25 shots to reach that number–making just 12 of his shot attempts. Green was crucial as Golden State went away with the 123-107 win to take a 1-0 lead in their playoff series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Basketball
County
Denver, CO
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Klay after Game 1: 'We're not the Warriors' without Draymond

Draymond Green isn’t new to this. On Saturday, the Warriors' outspoken leader played in the postseason for the eighth time in his 10-year career. After watching the playoffs from home the past two years, Green couldn’t wait for this moment. And it showed in the Warriors’ 123-107 win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Ap#The Denver Nuggets#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green hints at Stephen Curry-Jordan Poole starting duo in near future

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors are heading to Denver with a 2-0 lead over the 6-seed Denver Nuggets. The first two games were dominated by a lineup with Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson. All-Star forward Draymond Green is one of the primary facilitators of the Warriors’ offense, and he’s loving every bit of this lineup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy