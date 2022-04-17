ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Teen girl found dead in vehicle from apparent gunshot wound

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE (BCN) Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after...

