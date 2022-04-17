ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVMPD searches for suspect who robbed a business

On April 15, around 9:48 a.m., a suspect entered a business on North Nellis Boulevard in East Las Vegas and stole several items of merchandise and pointed a firearm at employees according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD describes the suspect as:

  • Black male adult
  • 20 to 30 years of age
  • Thin build
  • Wearing a blue surgical face mask
  • Wearing a camouflage sweatshirt over a multi-colored hoodie
  • Wearing black jeans and white shoes
  • Carrying a multicolored backpack

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com . Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

