$20M Mega Millions jackpot won in Tennessee

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Check your tickets! One lucky Tennessean is $20 million richer!

The Tennessee Lottery announced Saturday that one lucky lottery player in Tennessee is holding a Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $20 million.

Police: Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries

The winner matched all six numbers — 04-17-20-46-64-23 — drawn Friday, April 15, to win the jackpot.

This marks the second time a Mega Millions jackpot has been won in the Volunteer State. In 2014, a Bellevue mother and son won a $61 million jackpot.

