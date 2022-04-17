Emma Chamberlain Brings Country to Coachella With Platform Cowboy Boots and Designer Denim

Click here to read the full article.

YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain posted her Coachella day two look to Instagram, and fans are raving.

The influencer posed before a metal background, giving us every angle of the all-red ensemble she put together. With a commanding stance and dynamic poses, Chamberlain showed off her day two outfit in style, reminding fans that she has plenty of style. Chamberlain donned a red cropped top with a high neckline and sleeveless detailing. The top seemed to be made out of some sort of shearling material, the quirky cropped number adding a fun textural element to the ensemble. For bottoms. Chamberlain stepped into a red denim skirt with frayed edges and loads of pockets. The denim featured in the Instagram post hails from the Lee’s Denim x Vivienne Westwood collection. Zippers decorate the back of the skirt, a blue label reading Lee’s x Vivienne Westwood decorating the waistline.

Chamberlain wore white sunnies on her face, keeping things stylish yet practical. The white frames have a tan tinge to the lenses, offsetting all that red. Slung over her shoulder, the influencer wears what appears to be a Diesel side bag in a deep almost brick red to match the rest of her outfit. There isn’t much to say about accessories, save for a couple of Coachella wristbands.

On her feet, Chamberlain opts for a chunky boot with a substantial platform. The cowboy boots the influencer wears tie the look together. The chunky black heel and the brick red boot offer the YouTube sensation some height while remaining a functional boot choice for those hot desert days. Once again, Chamberlain nails festival style , mixing comfort with that specific Emma style that’s both whimsical and on-trend .

