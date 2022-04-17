ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Chamberlain Brings Country to Coachella With Platform Cowboy Boots and Designer Denim

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain posted her Coachella day two look to Instagram, and fans are raving.

The influencer posed before a metal background, giving us every angle of the all-red ensemble she put together. With a commanding stance and dynamic poses, Chamberlain showed off her day two outfit in style, reminding fans that she has plenty of style. Chamberlain donned a red cropped top with a high neckline and sleeveless detailing. The top seemed to be made out of some sort of shearling material, the quirky cropped number adding a fun textural element to the ensemble. For bottoms. Chamberlain stepped into a red denim skirt with frayed edges and loads of pockets. The denim featured in the Instagram post hails from the Lee’s Denim x Vivienne Westwood collection. Zippers decorate the back of the skirt, a blue label reading Lee’s x Vivienne Westwood decorating the waistline.

Chamberlain wore white sunnies on her face, keeping things stylish yet practical. The white frames have a tan tinge to the lenses, offsetting all that red. Slung over her shoulder, the influencer wears what appears to be a Diesel side bag in a deep almost brick red to match the rest of her outfit. There isn’t much to say about accessories, save for a couple of Coachella wristbands.

A post shared by emma chamberlain (@emmachamberlain)

On her feet, Chamberlain opts for a chunky boot with a substantial platform. The cowboy boots the influencer wears tie the look together. The chunky black heel and the brick red boot offer the YouTube sensation some height while remaining a functional boot choice for those hot desert days. Once again, Chamberlain nails festival style , mixing comfort with that specific Emma style that’s both whimsical and on-trend .

Shop these colorful cowboy boots for festival season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulu's

Buy Now: Eleora Blue Crocodile-Embossed Mid-Calf High Heel Boots, $49

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot, $300

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Free People Brayden Western Boot, $298

